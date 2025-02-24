Prince William's inherited powers in the Royal machine come to light

Prince William’s succession talks have once again taken over the conversation, and it happened just hours into the release of Jason Knauf’s 60 Minutes Australia interview where he dished on what the prince will be, as King.

This also prompted the royal Editor for The Sunday Times, Roya Nikkhah, to offer her thoughts on the matter.

According to Woman’s Day she noted Mr Knauf’s words about the Walases wanting to do things their own way and said, “They already are, that’s not suddenly going to change with a crown on their heads.”

She also noted the “soft power in diplomacy” Prince William enjoys as regent to his father King Charles.

And “We’ve just seen him in Paris with Donald Trump, the first senior British figure to meet him after his re-election. He met him before Keir Starmer, our Prime Minister. There’s a reason for that, that’s the soft power diplomacy of our monarchy.”

However, in terms of the actual succession of power Ms Nikkhah admitted that it’s a “terrible paradox” of the job because in order to become King Prince William will first have to lose his father, given he chooses not to abdicate.

As for right now however, the outlet admits that Prince William’s training for this eventual takeover has also been different from generations past because it was not formal, but rather “learning by doing,” using “personal” and “private family conversations” as a teacher.