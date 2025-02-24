 
Geo News

Prince William, Prince Harry's feud: Former palace aide shares insight

Former palace aide who worked for both Prince William and Prince Harry has broken silence on their feud

By
Web Desk
|

February 24, 2025

Prince William, Prince Harry’s feud: Former palace aide shares insight

A former royal aide to both Prince William and Prince Harry has broken his silence about the duo’s feud.

Jason Knauf, who previously worked as a communications secretary for the Sussexes and the Waleses, said it’s “sad” that the brothers are estranged.

Speaking to 60 Minutes Australia, Knauf said: "It's very difficult to have this stuff play out in the public eye, but [William]'s chosen to keep his thoughts on it private, and I think all of us who know him really have to respect that we should do the same.”

"But I will say, of course, it's been hard and sad, especially for all of us who know both of them," he continued. "I worked really closely with the two of them, and we had lots of great times."

William and Harry’s rift reportedly developed in 2016 when the former raised concerns that the Duke’s relationship with Meghan was going too fast.

In 2020, the Sussexes stepped down as working royals and moved to America. They later made claims of mistreatment at the hands of the royals in their interview with Oprah and their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. The Duke of Sussex also made bombshell claims in his memoir Spare.

Lily Allen gets honest about her 'red flag' trait after David Harbour split
Lily Allen gets honest about her 'red flag' trait after David Harbour split
How Jason Knauf deepened divide between Prince William and Prince Harry
How Jason Knauf deepened divide between Prince William and Prince Harry
Former Kensington Palace staffer opens up after landing Meghan Markle in trouble video
Former Kensington Palace staffer opens up after landing Meghan Markle in trouble
James Cameron shares 'few people' reviews on 'Avatar 3'
James Cameron shares 'few people' reviews on 'Avatar 3'
Who is Jason Knauf?
Who is Jason Knauf?
Meghan Markle gets 'handsy' title amid 2025 Invictus Games
Meghan Markle gets 'handsy' title amid 2025 Invictus Games
Jenna Lyons slams society's judgment on cosmetic surgery
Jenna Lyons slams society's judgment on cosmetic surgery
King Charles 'traumatized' Princess Diana
King Charles 'traumatized' Princess Diana