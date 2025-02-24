Prince William, Prince Harry’s feud: Former palace aide shares insight

A former royal aide to both Prince William and Prince Harry has broken his silence about the duo’s feud.

Jason Knauf, who previously worked as a communications secretary for the Sussexes and the Waleses, said it’s “sad” that the brothers are estranged.

Speaking to 60 Minutes Australia, Knauf said: "It's very difficult to have this stuff play out in the public eye, but [William]'s chosen to keep his thoughts on it private, and I think all of us who know him really have to respect that we should do the same.”

"But I will say, of course, it's been hard and sad, especially for all of us who know both of them," he continued. "I worked really closely with the two of them, and we had lots of great times."

William and Harry’s rift reportedly developed in 2016 when the former raised concerns that the Duke’s relationship with Meghan was going too fast.

In 2020, the Sussexes stepped down as working royals and moved to America. They later made claims of mistreatment at the hands of the royals in their interview with Oprah and their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. The Duke of Sussex also made bombshell claims in his memoir Spare.