Meghan Markle faces major allegations just days before Netflix show release

Meghan Markle is facing major allegations of copying Pamela Anderson’s 2024 lifestyle show just days before she is set to release her Netflix cooking series, With Love, Meghan.

Social media users have highlighted similarities between the Duchess’ lifestyle series and Anderson’s show, Cooking With Love.

According to GB News, both productions feature the hosts walking through gardens, inviting chefs into their kitchens, and sharing nearly identical sentiments about enhancing everyday experiences.

Critics have also pointed out that both the shows also have similar dialogues with Pamela explaining how "I just always have wanted to take things to another level."

Meanwhile, Meghan says in the trailer of her show, "I've always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it."

Taking to social media, one user said, "If you watch the trailer for Pamela's new show, it's a more authentic version of what Meghan was trying to achieve and it looks as though Meghan has copied everything! The trailers are so similar it's freaky."

"Markle's show is a straight copy of Pamela Anderson's cooking and entertaining show. Go look at the trailer!" another alleged.

One added, "I know I shouldn't be surprised but I am. Pamela's show looks authentic and like something I'd enjoy watching.

“I can't believe Netflix didn't see Meghan's show as a complete rip off of this one!"