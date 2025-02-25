 
Geo News

King Charles sparks reactions with latest move

King Charles joined local business owners at a reception

By
Web Desk
|

February 25, 2025

King Charles sparks reactions with latest move

King Charles latest move has sparked reactions after the royal family shared major update regarding the monarch’s visit to a local business.

According to the palace, the King visited Tower Brewery in Burton-Upon-Trent, which has been part of the community for 24 years.

The palace shared the video of King Charles visit with caption “Cheers to local businesses!”

During the visit, King Charles learned about the brewery’s production process and joined local business owners at a reception.

Commenting on the post on Instagram, one royal fan said, “HM the King looking well and happy.”

Another said, “Cheers, Your Majesty! Incredible to see The King looking so well - God Save The King!”

“Great to see the King taking time to visit small businesses it must mean a lot to them and the community,” the third reacted.

The fourth said, “Thank you, Your Majesty! God save the King!!”

Roberta Flack's final act of love for Celine Dion comes into view
Roberta Flack's final act of love for Celine Dion comes into view
Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston to reunite in romcom?
Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston to reunite in romcom?
Bianca Censori exposed for wanting to ‘end it all'
Bianca Censori exposed for wanting to ‘end it all'
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande gear up for special moment at Academy Awards
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande gear up for special moment at Academy Awards
Karla Sofía Gascón set for dramatic award show return amid tweet backlash
Karla Sofía Gascón set for dramatic award show return amid tweet backlash
Meghan Markle could have brought new dimension to monarchy if given chance, claims royal expert video
Meghan Markle could have brought new dimension to monarchy if given chance, claims royal expert
DC boss James Gunn sounds off on post-credits
DC boss James Gunn sounds off on post-credits
Grimes slams media for invasion of privacy for her children
Grimes slams media for invasion of privacy for her children