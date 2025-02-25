King Charles sparks reactions with latest move

King Charles latest move has sparked reactions after the royal family shared major update regarding the monarch’s visit to a local business.

According to the palace, the King visited Tower Brewery in Burton-Upon-Trent, which has been part of the community for 24 years.

The palace shared the video of King Charles visit with caption “Cheers to local businesses!”

During the visit, King Charles learned about the brewery’s production process and joined local business owners at a reception.

Commenting on the post on Instagram, one royal fan said, “HM the King looking well and happy.”

Another said, “Cheers, Your Majesty! Incredible to see The King looking so well - God Save The King!”

“Great to see the King taking time to visit small businesses it must mean a lot to them and the community,” the third reacted.

The fourth said, “Thank you, Your Majesty! God save the King!!”