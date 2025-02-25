Lilibet's birth coincided with date of Diana's visit to Meghan's alma mater

Meghan Markle has been accused of copying Princess Diana’s iconic Northwestern sweater look as she posted a video gardening at her home in Montecito.

Diana visited Meghan's alma mater Northwestern University on June 4, 1996 and coincidentally Meghan's daughter Princess Lilibet was born on June 4, 2021. at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California.

Princess Diana visited the university during her three-day trip to the Chicago area which began with a tour of the university’s Evanston campus, where she was welcomed by hundreds of well-wishers.

The Duchess of Sussex's detractors seemed to be unaware that Meghan double -Majored in theater and international Studies graduating in 2003.

Some of her critics claimed that Meghan did not graduate from the university that was visited by Diana in the past, a claim which has no basis.

Meghan posted a series of video clips to her Instagram stories just days before her Netflix show "With Love, Meghan" arrives.

The Duchess of Sussex lives in California with husband Prince Harry and two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the United States after stepping down as working royals in 2020.