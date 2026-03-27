David, Victoria Beckham land in trouble over new home plans

The couple have sought permission from the local council to plant 70 trees

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have once again landed in trouble with their neighbours over new proposals for their home in the Cotswolds.

The president and co-owner of Inter Miami CF, Sir David Beckham, and Victoria purchased the property in 2016 for around £6.5 million.

Since then, they've transformed what was once a rundown site into an expansive countryside residence, now estimated to be worth around £12 million.

The couple is now planning for a large scale tree-planting project, which has reportedly caused frustration among locals.

The couple have sought permission from the local council to plant 70 trees and create a wildflower meadow on their land.

These plans follow earlier approval to upgrade an agricultural track, which is set to become a permanent driveway providing the main access to the property.

The trees includes 12 European beech, 19 English oak, 15 small-leaved lime, eight field maple, seven Scots pine, five common hazel, five sycamore maple, four holly and four English yew.

The new driveway would lead to top-level 'security-controlled access to the property with inward-opening gates,' as reported by the Mirror.

As far David and Victoria's family, their estranged son, Brooklyn Beckham, recently made it public that he does not wish to stay connected with his entire family amid serious allegations.

He currently lives in the United States with his actress wife Nicola Peltz.