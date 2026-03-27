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Netflix raises prices across all streaming plans

Netflix’s last price adjustment was in January 2025

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 27, 2026

Netflix raises prices across all streaming plans

Netflix subscribers will see higher monthly bills starting this week.

The streaming giant announced price increases across all tiers for the first time since January 2025.

The ad supported plan now costs $8.99 per month (up from $7.99), the standard plan rises to $19.99 (from $17.99), and the premium plan jumps to $26.99 (from $24.99).

Extra member pricing also increased: ad supported add ons are now $6.99 each, while ad free add ons cost $9.99.

The company said the hike reflects its heavy investment in new content including ventures into live events and video podcasts.

Netflix plans to spend $20 billion on content in 2026, up from $18 billion in 2025.

The projects overall revenue is expected to be between $50.7 billion and $51.7 billion this year, boosted by membership growth, pricing changes, and a near doubling of ad revenue compared with 2025.

Executives have long defended price increases as necessary to fund the platform’s expansive library and ambitious projects.

The move came amid a broader industry trend with most major streamers raising prices in recent years as they chase profitability.

Netflix’s last price adjustment was in January 2025.

The company had been in talks to acquire Warner Bros. and HBO Max but ultimately declined to match a higher bid from Paramount earlier this year.

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