Mariah Carey celebrates her birthday with a 'special' gift to fans

Mariah Carey celebrates her 57th birthday with a gift for fans

Mariah Carey is treating fans on her birthday (or her anniversary, as she calls it).

As the music icon turned 57 on Friday, March 27, she released a mashup of Domenico Modugno’s Nel Blu dipinto di Blu/Volare and her own song Nothing Is Impossible — the same medley she performed at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

“Happy 3/27!! On my anniversary, I wanted to gift you something special as a thank you for the love you have always shown me,” Carey said in a statement.

“Nothing Is Impossible is a song that holds a very special place in my heart, and knowing how much it means to you makes it even more so. Performing it at the olympics opening ceremony was a moment I will forever treasure,” she continued.

The mashup is now available on streaming platforms as “Volare/ Nothing Is Impossible Medley.” It includes the live Olympics version, along with a newly recorded orchestral version co-produced by Daniel Moore and performed by the RoyNoyz Orchestra.

“I hope you love it as much as I do,” said Carey. “Love always and forever.”