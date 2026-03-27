Arnold Schwarzenegger son Joseph Baena: What do you really know?

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena is stepping into the spotlight.

He is preparing for his bodybuilding debut at the NPC Natural Colorado State Championships in Denver.

The 28‑year‑old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger has been training under the watchful eye of the seven‑time Mr. Olympia champion at Gold’s Gym in Venice, California.

Baena has documented his transformation on social media, showing off the 18 pounds of muscle he packed on in just eight weeks.

He took to TikTok to share clips featuring him flexing and lifting while Schwarzenegger stands nearby, offering guidance and encouragement.

“You have to shock the muscles,” Baena captioned one workout video, teasing fans with “almost showtime” ahead of the competition.

The journey carries added intrigue because Baena is Schwarzenegger’s son from a relationship with his former housekeeper, Mildred “Patty” Baena.

The revelation ended Arnold’s 25‑year marriage to Maria Shriver back in 2011.

Despite the complicated beginnings, Joseph has grown close to his father, calling him “an amazing father… the smartest man I know” in a 2023 interview.

Of Schwarzenegger’s five children, Baena has most closely mirrored his father’s path, pursuing acting and bodybuilding while cultivating a strong online following.

His debut competition will test whether he can carve out his own identity in the sport that made Arnold a legend.