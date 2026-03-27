 
Geo News

Arnold Schwarzenegger son Joseph Baena: What do you really know?

Joseph Baena calls Arnold Schwarzenegger 'an amazing father'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 27, 2026

Arnold Schwarzenegger son Joseph Baena: What do you really know?

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena is stepping into the spotlight.

He is preparing for his bodybuilding debut at the NPC Natural Colorado State Championships in Denver.

The 28‑year‑old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger has been training under the watchful eye of the seven‑time Mr. Olympia champion at Gold’s Gym in Venice, California.

Baena has documented his transformation on social media, showing off the 18 pounds of muscle he packed on in just eight weeks.

Arnold Schwarzenegger son Joseph Baena: What do you really know?

He took to TikTok to share clips featuring him flexing and lifting while Schwarzenegger stands nearby, offering guidance and encouragement.

“You have to shock the muscles,” Baena captioned one workout video, teasing fans with “almost showtime” ahead of the competition.

The journey carries added intrigue because Baena is Schwarzenegger’s son from a relationship with his former housekeeper, Mildred “Patty” Baena.

The revelation ended Arnold’s 25‑year marriage to Maria Shriver back in 2011.

Despite the complicated beginnings, Joseph has grown close to his father, calling him “an amazing father… the smartest man I know” in a 2023 interview.

Of Schwarzenegger’s five children, Baena has most closely mirrored his father’s path, pursuing acting and bodybuilding while cultivating a strong online following.

His debut competition will test whether he can carve out his own identity in the sport that made Arnold a legend.

Lionel Richie shares brutal truth about fame: 'Don't look at me'
Lionel Richie shares brutal truth about fame: 'Don't look at me'
Travis Kelce hits career's low as Taylor Swift rules music charts
Travis Kelce hits career's low as Taylor Swift rules music charts
Charlie Puth drops 'Whatever's Clever,' his most honest album yet
Charlie Puth drops 'Whatever's Clever,' his most honest album yet
Ryan Gosling locks film with 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' director
Ryan Gosling locks film with 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' director
Taylor Swift's emotional win hits different this time: ‘Love what you do'
Taylor Swift's emotional win hits different this time: ‘Love what you do'
Megan Thee Stallion teases new song with Cardi B: 'Definitely gonna happen'
Megan Thee Stallion teases new song with Cardi B: 'Definitely gonna happen'
Netflix raises prices across all streaming plans
Netflix raises prices across all streaming plans
John Mellencamp wins Icon Award at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards
John Mellencamp wins Icon Award at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards