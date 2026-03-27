 
Geo News

Ryan Gosling locks film with 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' director

Ryan Gosling 'Project Hail Mary' debuted at No. 1 globally last weekend for Amazon MGM Studios

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 27, 2026

Ryan Gosling locks film with &apos;Everything Everywhere All at Once&apos; director

Ryan Gosling has signed on to lead the next big project from Oscar winning filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, better known as the Daniels,

The film marks their highly anticipated follow up to Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The untitled sci fi action comedy is set up at Universal Pictures under the duo’s Playgrounds banner with longtime producing partner Jonathan Wang.

It already has a release date locked for November 19, 2027.

Production is expected to begin this summer.

The casting news came as Gosling enjoys box office momentum from Project Hail Mary, which debuted at No. 1 globally last weekend for Amazon MGM Studios, potentially launching a new franchise.

Plot details remain under wraps.

However, in a recent SXSW interview, Kwan teased the film as “a fun sci fi, action comedy with a big heart. Very existential. All those things you would hope that one of our movies would be.”

He added that the project is taking time to develop because it aims to reflect the paradoxes and complexities of today’s world.

Sources suggest the ensemble will feature younger talent, possibly high school aged characters, alongside Gosling.

Universal executives Sara Scott and Jacqueline Garell are overseeing the project.

The film marks the duo’s first major feature since Everything Everywhere All at Once, which swept seven Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay, while grossing $143 million worldwide on a $25 million budget.

Charlie Puth drops 'Whatever's Clever,' his most honest album yet
Charlie Puth drops 'Whatever's Clever,' his most honest album yet
Taylor Swift's emotional win hits different this time: ‘Love what you do'
Taylor Swift's emotional win hits different this time: ‘Love what you do'
Megan Thee Stallion teases new song with Cardi B: 'Definitely gonna happen'
Megan Thee Stallion teases new song with Cardi B: 'Definitely gonna happen'
Netflix raises prices across all streaming plans
Netflix raises prices across all streaming plans
John Mellencamp wins Icon Award at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards
John Mellencamp wins Icon Award at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Is BTS headlining Super Bowl? J-Hope's comment sparks frenzy
Is BTS headlining Super Bowl? J-Hope's comment sparks frenzy
'Project Hail Mary': Ryan Gosling sci-fi sparks wild debate online
'Project Hail Mary': Ryan Gosling sci-fi sparks wild debate online
Sophie Habboo, Jamie Laing celebrate new show with family by side
Sophie Habboo, Jamie Laing celebrate new show with family by side