Ryan Gosling locks film with 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' director

Ryan Gosling has signed on to lead the next big project from Oscar winning filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, better known as the Daniels,

The film marks their highly anticipated follow up to Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The untitled sci fi action comedy is set up at Universal Pictures under the duo’s Playgrounds banner with longtime producing partner Jonathan Wang.

It already has a release date locked for November 19, 2027.

Production is expected to begin this summer.

The casting news came as Gosling enjoys box office momentum from Project Hail Mary, which debuted at No. 1 globally last weekend for Amazon MGM Studios, potentially launching a new franchise.

Plot details remain under wraps.

However, in a recent SXSW interview, Kwan teased the film as “a fun sci fi, action comedy with a big heart. Very existential. All those things you would hope that one of our movies would be.”

He added that the project is taking time to develop because it aims to reflect the paradoxes and complexities of today’s world.

Sources suggest the ensemble will feature younger talent, possibly high school aged characters, alongside Gosling.

Universal executives Sara Scott and Jacqueline Garell are overseeing the project.

The film marks the duo’s first major feature since Everything Everywhere All at Once, which swept seven Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay, while grossing $143 million worldwide on a $25 million budget.