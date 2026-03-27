Megan Thee Stallion teases new song with Cardi B: 'Definitely gonna happen'

Megan Thee Stallion opens up about her friendship with Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion is excited to collaborate with Cardi B again.

The Grammy-winning rapper has been on a career high this week, making her Broadway debut as the first female Zidler in Moulin Rouge, and a surprise new collaboration with Nickelback on the Cheetos Dill Pickle promo song, Pickle’s Back.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, March 25, Megan teased what’s next: a long-awaited collaboration with her “girl,” Cardi B.

“Don’t worry about that, don’t worry about that,” she said with a smirk when asked about a possible collaboration with the Bodack Yellow rapper. “This is going to happen again. This is definitely going to happen again. Now, when it’s going to happen, I’m not telling you,” she teased.

The hip-hop icons first collaborated on Cardi’s 2020 hit, WAP. Three years later, they came together for Bongos. More recently, they reunited on stage at Cardi’s ongoing Little Miss Drama tour during a stop in Megan’s hometown of Houston, Texas.

“It was great, I love performing with Cardi,” Megan told ET about the performance. “She’s amazing. Every time we link up, it’s like, we don’t have to see each other for a long time, but every time I see her it’s like, I just saw you yesterday. We just pick back up where we left off from. That’s my girl,” she gushed.

“We’re both authentic, and we both are ourselves. We just both like to laugh, so we don’t really take anything too seriously,” Megan added.

Cardi also gushed over Megan following the performance, sharing a picture of the duo backstage on her Instagram Stories and writing, “I love you so so so so so sooooooo much.”