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Dash Croft of Seals & Croft dead at 87: What was his cause of death?

Dash Croft's death comes four years after his bandmate Jim Seals passed away

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 27, 2026

Dash Croft of Seals &amp; Croft dead at 87: What was his cause of death?
The '70s soft rock icon was hospitalised for one month before his death

A defining voice of ’70s soft rock has gone quiet as Dash Crofts, one half of the iconic duo Seals & Crofts, has died at 87.

The singer-songwriter, born Darrell “Dash” Crofts, passed away Wednesday, March 25, in Austin, Texas, due to heart failure, according to his daughter Lua Crofts Faragher. He had been battling heart issues for several years and was hospitalised for about a month before his death.

His passing comes four years after the death of his longtime musical partner, Jim Seals, marking the end of an era for the beloved duo.

Crofts and Seals’ story began long before their chart-topping success. The two were childhood friends in Texas who played together in multiple bands before forming Seals & Crofts in the late 1960s. Their signature blend of pop, folk, country, and jazz helped define the soft rock sound of the early ’70s, placing them alongside acts like America and Bread.

The duo found major success on the charts, with hits like Summer Breeze, Diamond Girl, and Get Closer all cracking the top 10. Their music became synonymous with the era’s laid-back, melodic style, even as they occasionally stirred controversy with tracks like Unborn Child.

Crofts is survived by his wife, Louise, their three children, and eight grandchildren.

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