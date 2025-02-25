David beckham reveals why turning 50 doesn't worry him

David Beckham has opened up about turning 50.

The InterMiami owner, who is set to celebrate his 50th birthday in May, told Men’s Health UK that he's not "worried" about reaching the milestone age.

"[It] Doesn’t bother me one bit. People are asking me about it gently, like it should be a big issue," David said.

He added, "It’s not something that I’m worried about, as long as I’m fit and healthy and my family are healthy, that’s all I care about. I’m really happy."

The former footballer, who shares four children, three sons – Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, and a daughter, Harper, with wife, Victoria, said, "I’ve got the business and an amazing family."

"My kids are all working hard, and they’ve all got passions, and that’s what’s important to me," David said.

Moreover, he said that gradually all her kids have moved out and only the youngest child, Harper, is in the house. "We’ve gone from having four in the house to one (Harper)."

"What I would give to have that back and be able to walk in, moaning to them about it (wet towels on bedroom floors). That said, my boys are pretty good. They’ll always ask me to the pub when they go with their mates," David Beckham said.