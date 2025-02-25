Kate Hudson discusses sequel for 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days'

Kate Hudson recently shared her thoughts on the possibility of a sequel to the 2003 romantic comedy How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

“The thing is,” Hudson told E! News on February 24, “it would just have to be totally right.”

While discussing the idea, her Running Point producer Mindy Kaling, who was alongside her during the interview, jokingly encouraged her to take a more relaxed approach, saying, “It can be B minus. Just do it.”

Although the 45-year-old actress remains undecided about reprising her role as Andie Anderson, she has a clear idea of where her character would be today.

“Too wild by nature,” she said, adding that Andie would still have a passion for fashion, “She still has great outfits, number one. She still loves dresses and Isadora diamonds.”

As for whether Andie and Matthew McConaughey’s character, Ben, would still be together, Kaling wasn’t so sure, “I don’t think it’s smooth sailing,” she said. “They’re wild by nature.”

However, this isn’t the first time Hudson has addressed the possibility of a sequel.

In a July 2024 interview on Watch What Happens Live, she mentioned that both she and McConaughey were open to revisiting the film.

“All that matters would be the script and if Matthew and I were into the script,” she said, adding, “We’re both totally open. It has just never happened.”