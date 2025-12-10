Pedro Pascal, Olivia Wilde spotted on set as 'Behemoth!' takes shape

Olivia Wilde and Pedro Pascal were spotted in Los Angeles this week as they continued work on their upcoming film Behemoth!

The two were seen on Tuesday, December 9, shooting a scene together on the streets, offering another glimpse into the still-mysterious project.

Pascal was also filmed in a separate scene alongside a young woman carrying a cello case — a detail that aligns with what little is known about the plot. So far, the story has only been described as centering on a cellist.

Behemoth! is written and directed by Tony Gilroy and features a strong ensemble cast that includes David Harbour, Eva Victor, Matthew Lillard, Alexa Swinton and Margarita Levieva. Pascal was previously photographed on set wearing a suit and overcoat as filming continued across the city.

Eva Victor recently spoke about her experience working with Pascal, calling him an exceptionally generous scene partner. “Pedro is like a walking heart. He is so kind, so warm, so funny. He’s just so charismatic, it’s insane,” she told Us Weekly.

She added that working with him creates a comfortable atmosphere on set: “I feel really lucky to get to be in his orbit and, you know, as an actor, all you really ask, all you really pray for is you get to feel like you are being truthful and that you are feeling safe.”

Behemoth! remains largely under wraps, but filming continues around Los Angeles as the cast brings Gilroy’s latest project to life.