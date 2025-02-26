Major 'Star Wars' movie sets to release on 20th anniversary

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith is set to re-release to celebrate its 20th anniversary on April 25.



The film will be run for a week in the U.S. and certain international territories, according to multiple reports.

The movie's logline reads, "Jedi Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) gets pulled to the dark side of the Force to become Darth Vader as Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Yoda (Frank Oz) are forced to go into hiding."

It starred Samuel L. Jackson, Natalie Portman, Ian McDiarmid, Christopher Lee, Jimmy Smits, Peter Mayhew, Ahmed Best, Oliver Ford Davies, Temuera Morrison, Anthony Daniels, Silas Carson and Kenny Baker.

In other news, Steven Knight, who exited the upcoming Star Wars spinoff film focusing on Daisy Ridley's Rey as a writer, hoped his work would be included in the movie.

“There’s a system, and when you engage with it, you know what it is. You do your bit, you turn in your draft or drafts, as I did, and then the system moves on," he told The Telegraph.

"I fully expect that substantial amounts of what I did will be in the movie – who knows? But that’s the expectation," Steven concluded.