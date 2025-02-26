 
Geo News

Major 'Star Wars' movie sets to release on 20th anniversary

'Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith' will arrive in theatres soon

By
Web Desk
|

February 26, 2025

Major Star Wars movie sets to release on 20th anniversary
Major 'Star Wars' movie sets to release on 20th anniversary

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith is set to re-release to celebrate its 20th anniversary on April 25.

The film will be run for a week in the U.S. and certain international territories, according to multiple reports.

The movie's logline reads, "Jedi Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) gets pulled to the dark side of the Force to become Darth Vader as Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Yoda (Frank Oz) are forced to go into hiding."

It starred Samuel L. Jackson, Natalie Portman, Ian McDiarmid, Christopher Lee, Jimmy Smits, Peter Mayhew, Ahmed Best, Oliver Ford Davies, Temuera Morrison, Anthony Daniels, Silas Carson and Kenny Baker.

In other news, Steven Knight, who exited the upcoming Star Wars spinoff film focusing on Daisy Ridley's Rey as a writer, hoped his work would be included in the movie.

“There’s a system, and when you engage with it, you know what it is. You do your bit, you turn in your draft or drafts, as I did, and then the system moves on," he told The Telegraph.

"I fully expect that substantial amounts of what I did will be in the movie – who knows? But that’s the expectation," Steven concluded.

Meghan Markle given hint to forge relationship with America video
Meghan Markle given hint to forge relationship with America
Bradley Cooper made effort to get close to Lady Gaga fiancé: Source
Bradley Cooper made effort to get close to Lady Gaga fiancé: Source
Chris Pratt reacts to Patrick Schwarzenegger's THAT scene in 'The While Lotus'
Chris Pratt reacts to Patrick Schwarzenegger's THAT scene in 'The While Lotus'
Britney Spears issues final warning to ex Sam Asghari post divorce: Source
Britney Spears issues final warning to ex Sam Asghari post divorce: Source
Kate Hudson makes shocking confession about her flirty nature
Kate Hudson makes shocking confession about her flirty nature
Halle Berry hopes another Black actress joins her as Oscar winner
Halle Berry hopes another Black actress joins her as Oscar winner
Keith Urban unsettled due to Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor chemistry: Source
Keith Urban unsettled due to Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor chemistry: Source
Brenda Song gets candid about her post-baby stryggles
Brenda Song gets candid about her post-baby stryggles