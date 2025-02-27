 
Geo News

Nicole Kidman reveals daughters' reaction to her new movie 'Babygirl'

'Babygirl' was released in the USA on December 25, 2024

By
Web Desk
|

February 27, 2025

Nicole Kidman reveals daughters reaction to her new movie Babygirl
Nicole Kidman reveals daughters' reaction to her new movie 'Babygirl'

Nicole Kidman has finally shared what her daughters really feel about her new movie, Babygirl.

Speaking to E! News, the 57-year-old actress revealed that her daughters are "not interested" in watching her new erotic thriller film.

"They don't want to see it,” the Oscar-winning actress told the outlet. “They're like, 'No, we're not interested.'"

For those unversed, Nicole has two daughters, Sunday, 16, and Faith, 14, with her husband, Keith Urban. She also shares Bella, 32, and Connor, 30, with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.

The actress is "so grateful" for her fans who have loved and supported Babygirl.

"The ones that found it uncomfortable, also grateful that they saw it and continued talking about why [they] found it uncomfortable,” she said.

Babygirl was released in the USA on December 25, 2024.

Teddi Mellencamp shares update on brain surgery: 'Fight is not over'
Teddi Mellencamp shares update on brain surgery: 'Fight is not over'
Details of Matthew Perry's Ketamine overdose uncovered in new documentary
Details of Matthew Perry's Ketamine overdose uncovered in new documentary
Blake Lively pays emotional tribute to 'Gossip Girl' costar Michelle Trachtenberg
Blake Lively pays emotional tribute to 'Gossip Girl' costar Michelle Trachtenberg
Jessica Alba debuts new tattoo after Cash Warren split
Jessica Alba debuts new tattoo after Cash Warren split
Michelle Trachtenberg faced 'health issues' prior to her sudden death: Source
Michelle Trachtenberg faced 'health issues' prior to her sudden death: Source
James Bond producers refused to work with Christopher Nolan
James Bond producers refused to work with Christopher Nolan
Jason Kelce reflects on fatherhood as he marks daughter Bennett's special day
Jason Kelce reflects on fatherhood as he marks daughter Bennett's special day
Meghan Markle ‘countdowns' Netflix show in new clip ft Prince Harry video
Meghan Markle ‘countdowns' Netflix show in new clip ft Prince Harry