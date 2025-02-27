Nicole Kidman reveals daughters' reaction to her new movie 'Babygirl'

Nicole Kidman has finally shared what her daughters really feel about her new movie, Babygirl.

Speaking to E! News, the 57-year-old actress revealed that her daughters are "not interested" in watching her new erotic thriller film.

"They don't want to see it,” the Oscar-winning actress told the outlet. “They're like, 'No, we're not interested.'"

For those unversed, Nicole has two daughters, Sunday, 16, and Faith, 14, with her husband, Keith Urban. She also shares Bella, 32, and Connor, 30, with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.

The actress is "so grateful" for her fans who have loved and supported Babygirl.

"The ones that found it uncomfortable, also grateful that they saw it and continued talking about why [they] found it uncomfortable,” she said.

Babygirl was released in the USA on December 25, 2024.