The Firm has hidden agenda for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle amid paranoia

An expert has just spoken out about the hidden agenda that the Firm is reportedly planning for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Royal commentator Richard Eden was the one to bring this forward.

In his piece for the Daily Mail he said, “Call me paranoid, if you wish, but I do sense something of a conspiracy among certain parts of our Establishment to bring about a return of Harry and Meghan to the royal fold. There is no doubt that Harry is seeking a closer relationship with his family again.”

“After King Charles's cancer treatment was announced in February last year, his younger son let it be known via friends that he was willing to take on a temporary royal role in support of his father.”

But “his offer was never taken up,” and because of that “the California-based Prince is understood to be keen to spend more time in his homeland.”

For those unversed, a few months prior reports started to circulate that Pince Harry has given up on Hollywood interviews and is reportedly reaching out to former aides and friends to rehabilitate his relationship with Prince William, King Charles as well as the rest of the Firm.