Paul McCartney reveals untold stories of his post-Beatles band in new book

Paul McCartney has taken a nostalgic trip back to the 1970s, sharing untold stories of his band Wings in a new book.

When the 1960s ended, the 82-year-old singer-songwriter and musician had to start over as a solo artist after The Beatles broke up.

In 1971, Paul started a new band called Wings and now he has shared his memories in his book called Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run.

Talking about the book in a press statement shared via Independent, he said, "I'm so very happy to be transported back to the time that was Wings and relive some of our madcap adventures through this book."

He added, “Starting from scratch after the Beatles felt crazy at times. There were some very difficult moments and I often questioned my decision.”

“But as we got better I thought, ‘OK, this is really good.’ We proved Wings could be a really good band. To play to huge audiences in the same way the Beatles had and have an impact in a different way. It was a huge buzz,” the Grammy winner remarked.

The book also tells stories about Wings, like when they were mugged in Nigeria, played surprise shows at UK universities, and traveled in an old school bus with their children.

The book also highlights famous songs like Mull of Kintyre, Live and Let Die, Band on the Run, My Love, and Jet.

For the unversed, Wings made seven studio albums from 1971 to 1981, including Band on the Run, London Town, and Venus and Mars.

It is pertinent to mention that Paul McCartney formed Wings with his wife Linda, drummer Denny Seiwell, and guitarist Denny Laine.

Notably, Linda passed away from breast cancer at the age of 56 on April 17, 1998.