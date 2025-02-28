Anne-Marie flaunts baby bump in public appearance

Anne-Marie just showed off her growing baby bump for the first time in public.

As per Daily Mail, the Ciao Adios singer was seen in London, appearing in high spirits, wearing an oversized Union Jack jumper and baggy trousers.

Her outing, in which she kept her face make-up free, comes a week after the singer and songwriter revealed in an announcement that she is expecting her second child with husband, Slowthai.

In the video, she could be seen lip-syncing to her song, Don’t Panic before she gave the viewers a look at her baby bump, confirming the happy news.

Another insight into her pregnancy also included the pop star sharing a snap of her bump where she rocked a comfortable all-black outfit.

“Call me mummy and slap my bum,” she wrote in her cheeky caption.

This also comes after Anne-Marie managed to keep her pregnancy under wraps for quite some time and now, she happily displayed her baby bump as she nears her due date.

Days before, the Friends hitmaker also spent time with her first born, Seven, who turned a year old and was celebrated with a birthday party.