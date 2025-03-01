Photo: Jimmy Fallon trying to survive big weight amid show decline: Report

Jimmy Fallon is reportedly trying to save his popular show.

As per the latest report of RadarOnline.com, the ratings of Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show have fallen drastically.

"People are whispering this could be the beginning of the end, that the show might get canceled, or he might get replaced,” claimed a source.

The insider also addressed, "He's fighting to survive, and the stakes are very high. He's been in hustle mode ever since, begging all his famous friends to come on to give him a boost, but it's still a big weight on him."

To make things worse, a second insider shared that Jimmy’s pals fear that he might fall back to drinking given the amount of stress he is currently battling.

"He's got round-the-clock minders. Whether it's his wife, an assistant, a personal trainer or a bodyguard, he's never alone, as no-one wants to tempt fate and leave him to his own devices,” another source continued.

"Jimmy scoffs at the idea he needs this, but there's no doubt he likes having a buffer to insulate him from the world,” this spy concluded.