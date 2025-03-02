 
Charli XCX enjoys big win in Brits Awards afterparty

Charli XCX was seen exiting Universal Music's 'boozy' afterparty after the Brits Awards

March 02, 2025

Charli XCX was over the moon at the afterparty of the Brits Awards as she swept five gongs in the award ceremony at the O2 Arena in London.

Following Universal Music's “boozy” afterparty, the Metro reported that the Brat singer was seen making her way to a taxi.

The cameras found the singer bleary-eyed, wearing sunglasses and holding a bottle of soft drink.

Her outfit, meanwhile, for the event, was a fully black gown with a pair of black heels.

Back to the Brits Awards, Charli dominated the event, receiving the most nominations and winning the Artist of the Year award.

“I’m really happy that a song about underwear now has a BRIT award, very important stuff and I’m sure that that proves something about songwriting but I’m not quite sure what," she said in her acceptance speech.

The 32-year-old continued, “I feel like dance music, electronic music, it gets a really bad rep because I feel like everybody’s like ‘Oh, well, it’s not really that deep is it?’ and I kind of feel like it is.

“I feel like this genre of music, for me, it’s euphoric. It allows me to escape. It allows me to feel on such a deep level. Maybe that’s not the way for everyone, but for me, it is," Charli concluded.

