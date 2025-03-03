 
Oscar 2025: Mikey Madison expresses gratitude after winning best actress award

Mikey Madison was crowned with the title of best actress at 97th Academy award

By
Web Desk
|

March 03, 2025

Mikey Madison was honoured with the best actress award at 97th Academy award.

On March 2, the Hollywood actress expressed her gratitude for winning her first ever Oscar for her role in Anora.

The 25-year-old actress was presented the award by Emma Stone, who won the best actress award last year for her movie Poor Thing.

In her acceptance speech, she began by saying, "Wow, this is very surreal. Forgive me, I'm nervous. I'm going to read off of a paper. Thank you so much to the Academy."

Reflecting upon her journey, Madison continued, “I grew up in Los Angeles, but Hollywood always felt so far away from me. To be here standing in this room today is really incredible."

"I want to recognize and honor the s** worker community. I will continue to support and be an ally."

"All the incredible people, the women I've had the privilege of meeting from that community has been one of the highlights of this incredible experience."

Madison was nominated against Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo, Emilia Pérez’s Karla Sofía Gascón, The Substance’s Demi Moore and I'm Still Here’s Fernanda Torres.

“I also just want to recognize the thoughtful, intelligent, beautiful, breathtaking work of my fellow nominees. I’m honored to be recognized alongside all of you. This is a dream come true,” the Better Things actress concluded. 

