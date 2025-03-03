 
Meghan Markle leaves Prince William 'furious' yet again

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry "have done a lot to insult the royal family"

March 03, 2025

Meghan Markle has reportedly left her brother-in-law Prince William ‘furious’ again with her latest decisions.

According to a report by the New Idea, the future king is 'furious' about Meghan’s ‘copying’ his late mother Princess Diana’s iconic style choices.

The New Idea, citing royal insiders, has reported “Meghan, and her husband the Duke of Sussex, have done a lot to insult the royal family.

“And while Meghan’s apparent copying of Diana’s style isn’t, on the surface, the ‘worst’ of her behaviours, for William, it’s touched a nerve.”

The royal source further claimed, “William is known to have a hot head at times, so it’s not surprising he is sensitive about anything involving his mother.”

The Prince of Wales “just wishes Meghan of all people would leave Diana’s memory alone.”

According to a report by the Daily Express, Meghan claims that she did not know much about the Royal Family before she tied the knot with Prince Harry. However, the duchess has been recreating Princess Diana's iconic looks since 2012.

Recently, Meghan has been called out for apparently wearing a newly purchased Northwestern jumper, similar Princess Diana was gifted back in 1995 after she raised over $1 million for a cancer centre.

