How did Demi Moore deal with her 2025 Oscars loss?

Demi Moore was a hot favourite to win the Oscar for Best Actress, but she lost to Anora star Mikey Madison.



Her icy reaction to the loss made many headlines, but after the event, the actress's daughter, Tallulah Willis, shared how The Substance star dealt with the snub.

Taking to Instagram, the 31-year-old—who Demi shares with Bruce Willis—posted a photo of her mum enjoying the company of her dog, Pilaf, and eating bowls of French fries.

“MY winner ????,” she captioned the post. It’s not Tallulah's only post about her mom on Oscars Day.

Before the award ceremony, she shared a photo in a sweatshirt with the words, “Demi ****** Moore.”

Demi's grinding her teeth at the win of Mikey was not fairly unexpected, given she was not only a hot favourite but had won a Golden Globe and a SAG Award for the role in The Substance.