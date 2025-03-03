Zara Tindall makes big announcement a day before release of Meghan Markle's show

Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall has taken a major step as she announced new partnership with a luxury fashion brand a day before release of Meghan Markle’s Netflix show.

The fashion brand shared a video of Prince William and Harry’s cousin on Instagram and said, “We are delighted to announce that Zara Tindall is our official brand ambassador!⁠”

It further said Zara has incorporated the luxury fashion brand into her wardrobe for many years, “showcasing her impeccable style and appreciation for quality craftsmanship.”

The brand also shared Zara Tindall’s statement which reads, "I am delighted to become an official ambassador. I have always admired how they seamlessly combine timeless elegance with craftsmanship and practicality.

“Their versatile and stylish designs make them the perfect brand, whether for everyday wear or a smarter look at events.”

Zara Tindall’s announcement comes a day before the release of Meghan Markle’s Netflix show on Tuesday, March 4.

The release of the show ‘With Love, Meghan’, produced by the duchess, was moved from its previously announced January premiere date to March 4, due to the devastation caused by the Los Angeles wildfires.

“I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California,” Meghan had said.



