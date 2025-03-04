Demi Moore speaks up after shocking Oscar loss

Demi Moore has broken her silence on the unexpected 2025 Oscars loss after winning best actress for The Substance in several awards shows this year.

Moore, 62, who lost to Anora star Madison, 25, took to Instagram with an emotional message that went along with a video of moments from the show prep—calling the last few months the "ride of a lifetime."

"As this awards season comes to a close, I'm so overwhelmed with gratitude for this journey," she captioned the Instagram reel, posted Monday.

"It's been the ride of a lifetime and we're just getting started! So grateful for my team, my fellow nominees, and everyone who has made this experience so full of joy and light."

The actress also gave The Substance director Coralie Fargeat and costar Margaret Qualley the heartiest shoutouts.

'Thank you to the cast, crew, and fans of @trythesubstance — @isimostar and @coralie_fargeat it's been such an honor to work alongside you, learn from you, and celebrate this film with you. And a huge congratulations to #MikeyMadison — can't wait to see what you do next,' the caption further read.

The video began with Moore getting her hair and makeup done with her beloved dog Pilaf in her lap before she changed into her glamorous silver dress. When the actress returned, she changed into a bathrobe and enjoyed French fries with her family.

Moore then headed out with her daughters Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout Willis for a star-studded Vanity Fair afterparty—channeling her inner goddess in a sultry gold dress the same night.

This was Moore's first-ever Oscars nomination. A source recently revealed how the actress was coping with the loss, saying Demi "can't help but feel heartbroken" following the disappointment.

"Demi is taking this loss very hard because she felt like this was finally her chance to take home an Academy Award," an insider told Page Six.

Meanwhile, her daughter Scott also posted an uplifting tribute to the actress despite the defeat.

"I’ve never been more proud to be a part of this family," Scout wrote in a caption to her Instagram post.