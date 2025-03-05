Dolly Parton's sister shares message amid big loss

Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton has passed away. Amid the grief, the pop icon’s sister shared a message to the fans.

Stella Parton wrote in a post on X, “On behalf of my sister Dolly, our family, and Carl's family, we appreciate your prayers at this time.”

Earlier, the Jolene’s singer shared a statement on social media, “Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82.”

“He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He is survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie,” the message added

Dolly also noted in the statement, “Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years."

The touching note concluded, "Thank you for your prayers and sympathy. The family asks for privacy during this difficult time. "

Carl and Dolly tied the knot in 1966. In a throwback interview, the latter recalled how he married the late businessman despite her then-manager, Fred Foster's wish to delay her wedding for a year.

"I actually had just signed with Monument Records and Fred Foster, who was head of the label, he was investing quite a bit of money in me to try to get me started in the business. And he had heard that I was engaged,” the 79-year-old recounted.

"And so he called me in the office and said, 'I would really appreciate it if you wouldn't get married for at least a year. So I can kind of make sure that I can get a return on my investment, because I want you to be free to work and do whatever you need to do,'" Dolly recounted.