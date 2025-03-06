Brittany Cartwright addresses questions on staying with Jax Taylor despite his addiction

Brittany Cartwright responded to the fans who were asking her why she stayed with ex Jax Taylor amid his addiction.

The reality TV star took to her official Instagram account and spoke out about her former husband's long addiction after Taylor's recent confession.

Cartwright, who officially filed for divorce from Taylor after four years of marriage, revealed that Taylor's addiction has done "irreparable damage" to her and their 3-year-old son Cruz.

"I’ve spent years trying to help him. I wish more than anyone I could say how proud I am of him today but I’d be lying. His actions will speak for themselves," she noted.

Responding to people's questions for not taking a stand for herself, she said, "And to those asking why I stayed if I knew he had a problem all these years: You can’t help who you fell in love with. I’ve done absolutely everything in my power to get him the help he desperately needed. Unfortunately, I was naive and believed his empty promises and his pleas to change for years."

Moreover, the Vanderpump Rules alum shared that their son's presence made it more difficult to leave.

"For those that have been through similar, you get it. For those that question me..that’s okay. I’m in a much better place now,” she added.