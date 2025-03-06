 
Geo News

Brittany Cartwright addresses questions on staying with Jax Taylor despite his addiction

Brittany Cartwright confessed that ex Jax Taylor's addiction has done "irreparable damage" to their son Cruz, 3

By
Web Desk
|

March 06, 2025

Brittany Cartwright addresses questions on staying with Jax Taylor despite his addiction
Brittany Cartwright addresses questions on staying with Jax Taylor despite his addiction

Brittany Cartwright responded to the fans who were asking her why she stayed with ex Jax Taylor amid his addiction.

The reality TV star took to her official Instagram account and spoke out about her former husband's long addiction after Taylor's recent confession.

Cartwright, who officially filed for divorce from Taylor after four years of marriage, revealed that Taylor's addiction has done "irreparable damage" to her and their 3-year-old son Cruz.

Brittany Cartwright addresses questions on staying with Jax Taylor despite his addiction

"I’ve spent years trying to help him. I wish more than anyone I could say how proud I am of him today but I’d be lying. His actions will speak for themselves," she noted.

Responding to people's questions for not taking a stand for herself, she said, "And to those asking why I stayed if I knew he had a problem all these years: You can’t help who you fell in love with. I’ve done absolutely everything in my power to get him the help he desperately needed. Unfortunately, I was naive and believed his empty promises and his pleas to change for years."

Moreover, the Vanderpump Rules alum shared that their son's presence made it more difficult to leave.

"For those that have been through similar, you get it. For those that question me..that’s okay. I’m in a much better place now,” she added.

Goldie Hawn teases Oliver Hudson for feeling jealous of Andrew Garfield
Goldie Hawn teases Oliver Hudson for feeling jealous of Andrew Garfield
Elton John calls Brandi Carlile his 'soulmate'
Elton John calls Brandi Carlile his 'soulmate'
Meghan Markle spills Prince Harry irritating food habit video
Meghan Markle spills Prince Harry irritating food habit
Ben Affleck shows 'extra' giddiness, affection around ex Jennifer Garner: Source
Ben Affleck shows 'extra' giddiness, affection around ex Jennifer Garner: Source
Lady Gaga reveals what she wants to be ‘remembered' for in rare interview video
Lady Gaga reveals what she wants to be ‘remembered' for in rare interview
Rob Lowe compares how intimacy in movies has changed
Rob Lowe compares how intimacy in movies has changed
Justin Bieber sets his priorities clear as he embraces new chapter of life: Source
Justin Bieber sets his priorities clear as he embraces new chapter of life: Source
Chris Martin, Phil Harvey bag roles for FIFA World Cup final half-time show
Chris Martin, Phil Harvey bag roles for FIFA World Cup final half-time show