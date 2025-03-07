King Charles makes history as British monarch

King Charles has made history as British monarch with new major role at palace with an unexpected collaboration.

According to a report by the People, King Charles is playing DJ in an unexpected collaboration with Apple Music, saying 'It Brings Us Joy'

The royal family shared a video of King Charles where the monarch behind his desk curating a set of songs for Apple Music.

King Charles is hosting a show to mark Commonwealth Day on March 10.

Recorded in his office at Buckingham Palace, "The King’s Music Room" includes artists from 1930s singers to Kylie Minogue and reggae great Bob Marley and Afrobeats stars. It also features Grace Jones, Davido and RAYE.

The palace says, “Bringing together much-loved artists from across the Commonwealth, The King has shared a selection of songs which have brought him joy in ‘The King’s Music Room’ to mark Commonwealth Day 2025.”

It added, “Recorded at Buckingham Palace, His Majesty provides anecdotes of his personal experiences when explaining why each song was chosen.”

According to the Daily Mail, King Charles has become the first British monarch to record his own podcast.