King Charles faces leadership test after Canadian politician calls for action

Canadian politician Danielle Smith has urged King Charles III to stand up to Donald Trump over his threat to annex Canada because it is a “direct confrontation” to British sovereignty.

In an interview with The Telegraph, the premier of Alberta province, said the King had a duty to confront the US president in his role as head of state.

She said, “We sing ‘God save the King’ every week when we’re in the legislature,” Smith said. “I swear an oath to the King, our cabinet secrecy is affirmed by our oath to the King, and we’ve got him on our bank notes.”

“So I think he should have something to say about [Trump’s campaign to absorb Canada], because it is, I think, a direct confrontation to British sovereignty.”

Danielle Smith-file photo

“I look forward to seeing what kind of reaction he might have,” the premier said, adding that Canada’s deep royal ties were one reason “why I think the notion of a 51st state is being rejected out of hand”.

Her interview came two days after the King visited HMS Prince of Wales at sea, the aircraft carrier that is the largest ship in the Royal Navy.

The monarch was pictured wearing his Order of Canada, Canadian Order of Military Merit and Canadian Forces’ Decoration medals, which according to The Telegraph is an unusual grouping of medals to be worn outside of the country.



