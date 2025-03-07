John Lithgow warned about 'dangerous role' in 'Harry Potter' series

John Lithgow is set to star in the upcoming 'Harry Potter' TV series

John Lithgow recently confirmed that he’s playing Albus Dumbledore in the upcoming Harry Potter series. However, the experienced actor has been warned about the fate that his predecessors faced.

The role of Professor Dumbledore, who posed the greatest threat to the antagonist Lord Voldemort in the story, was previously portrayed by Richard Harris and Michael Gambon.

Harris died after playing the character in The Philosopher’s Stone and The Chamber of Secrets. Gambon then replaced him and played the wizard in the rest of the films. He died in 2023.

Lithgow, who’s 79-years-old, joked that he’ll be 87 when he is through with the character, but sources are warning against it.

An insider told Radar Online: "It is a dangerous role to take on given the scope and breadth of it.”

"He'll be waving that wand around well into his 80s and Harris and Gambon are no longer with us, so fingers crossed John fares a little better and makes it to the end of filming, otherwise they will be casting around for another Dumbledore."

Lithgow said about the job offer: "Well, it came as a total surprise to me.”

"I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival, and it was not an easy decision because it’s going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I’m afraid. But I’m very excited,” he shared.

“…I'll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I've said 'yes'."

The upcoming Harry Potter show will base each season on one of the seven books. So fans can expect seven seasons, each one starring John Lithgow as Dumbledore appears in all seven books.