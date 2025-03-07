Prince Edward tests his strength at Scotland royal visit to athletes

Prince Edward, the younger brother of King Charles, attended the World Wheelchair Curling Championships in Scotland this week, said a statement issued by the royal family.

Wheelchair curling is a Paralympic sport where athletes with disabilities compete in teams to throw stones on ice.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who is the Patron of the British Paralympic Association, met with athletes and coaches from Team England and Team Scotland, before watching them in action, the statement said.

"His Royal Highness even took to the ice and threw a curling stone to the eight-foot with a curling cue!," it said.

Edward was given the royal title of his father, Duke of Edinburgh, after the death of Prince Philip.

Edward's nephew, Prince Harry, also helps people with disabilities through his work with wounded service members, children with complex medical needs, and adaptive sports.

The Duke of Sussex also founded the Invictus Games, a Paralympic-style competition for wounded service members.







