Photo: Simone Ashley shares rare stance about rom coms: 'Never say never'

Simone Ashley stars in a new rom-com, Picture This, alongside Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

The actress recently had a candid chat with Us Weekly at the premiere of her new project.

During this chat, the 29-year-old opened up about her role the new flick, “I love the romance of Picture This, and that’s second chances.”

The source also addressed, “I think never say never,” noting, “What I love about rom-coms and this movie is it gives you that belief and hope that second chances and love are possible.”

On the other hand, the flick’s male lead shared, “I love all the roles I’ve done, and I’ve loved playing the character in this one.”

“I think it’s the first out-and-out rom-com that I’ve done. It’s been an absolute pleasure,” the 27-year-old claimed.

He also shared, “But for me, I’m always quite excited to do something different from the last.”

“So I don’t think I’m itching to do a rom-com immediately, but I’m sure in two, three jobs time, I will be missing it and will want to do another rom-com again,” he concluded.