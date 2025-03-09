NZ vs IND: Traffic disruption expected during Champions Trophy final in Dubai

Fans gather for India's Champions Trophy 2025 match at the Dubai International Stadium on February 23, 2025. — Reuters

DUBAI: With New Zealand and India set to lock horns at the all-important Champions Trophy 2025 final at Dubai Sports City today (Sunday), authorities have warned of traffic disruptions due to fans' convergence at the venue.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the body responsible for managing the city’s roads and public transport network, has urged cricket fans to use public transport to avoid traffic jams around Dubai Sports City.

"Park your vehicle at Centrepoint, e&, or Jabal Ali metro stations, then board the Dubai Metro for a smooth ride to Jumeirah Golf Estates Station and catch the [free] public buses from 10am for a hassle-free trip to the event venue," the authority said in a post on X.

Noting that heavy traffic was expected on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Hessa Street during the mega-event, the authority said that traffic slowdowns were expected from 11:00am to 2pm and again from 8pm to 11pm when cricket fans make their way to and from the stadium.

Dubai's authorities have advised cricket enthusiasts to plan their trips in advance.

To manage the expected crowd and ensure smooth traffic flow, volunteers and traffic teams will be deployed around Dubai Sports City to guide the public.

Moreover, residents and visitors have been requested to avoid unnecessary travel in the area during the match hours.

It is pertinent to mention that Dubai Police have warned spectators that violating sports laws during stadium matches could result in imprisonment for one to three months or fines ranging from Rs380,000 to Rs2,285,000 (AED5,000 to AED30,000).

A strict warning has been issued to fans, urging them to follow the rules during sports events.

Dubai Police have emphasised that the use of dangerous materials, fireworks, or flammable substances in stadiums is strictly prohibited and will result in severe penalties.

Moreover, acts of violence, racism, or political activities at the stadium will not be tolerated, and offenders will face strict action, police sent a clear message to spectators.

Throwing objects or liquids at players or other fans can result in fines ranging from Rs761,000 to Rs2.285 million (AED10,000 to AED30,000).