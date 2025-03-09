Champions Trophy 2025: Mohammad Shami to make up for missed fasts later

Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami pictured during a Champions Trophy 2025 match. — [email protected]

DUBAI: Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami has said that his focus during the Champions Trophy 2025 was on cricket, and he would make up for the missed fasts for the month of Ramadan later.

Speaking to reporters at Dubai Cricket Stadium, Shami shared that playing during Ramadan could be challenging, but representing his country was at priority.

He explained that Indian professional cricketers followed a set schedule designed for them, which they must adhere to.

Shami acknowledged the difficulty of playing matches during Ramadan but said players were advised to maintain proper food intake, rest, and follow recovery guidelines after training to perform at their best.

In the semi-final, Shami played a key role by taking three crucial Australian wickets, helping India reach the final.

The Rohit Sharma-led side, who have remained unbeaten in the ongoing mega tournament, are set to take on New Zealand with both teams eyeing the prestigious title.

The two sides had come face to face during the group stage where India secured the upper hand courtesy of Varun Chakravarthy's 5-42.

India go into the final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium as favourites and with their confidence sky-high.

They have won all four of their matches at the eight-nation tournament, including beating New Zealand by 44 runs in the group phase, although both teams had already reached the semi-finals by then.

Rohit’s side have played all their games in Dubai after refusing to visit Champions Trophy hosts Pakistan because of political tensions between the rival countries.

In front of them lies a New Zealand team hoping to win the tournament for the second time, having done so in 2000 in what was the second edition of a competition likened to a mini World Cup.

India might be favourites and will have much of the crowd at the 25,000-capacity Dubai stadium roaring them on, but recent history is actually with New Zealand.

The Black Caps also hold a clear advantage over India with nine wins, six losses and one no-result at global white-ball tournaments.