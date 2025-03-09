Champions Trophy: New Zealand aim to shatter India's dream of record-setting victory today

New Zealand's Kane Williamson in action during Champions Trophy 2025 match against India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 2, 2025. — Reuters

Dubai International Stadium set to host fierce clash today.

Kiwis may replicate historic win over India from 25 years ago.

India enjoyed luxury of playing all matches at same venue.



ISLAMABAD: All eyes are now on New Zealand ahead of the highly anticipated Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai as they are the one team with the potential to disrupt India's momentum.

Set for a thrilling clash at Dubai International Stadium today, both teams are preparing for a fierce battle of skill and mental resilience. However, a pivotal question remains: can New Zealand replicate their historic victory from 25 years ago when they stunned India for the title?

Although India enter the final as the favourites, armed with a formidable spin attack and a solid batting lineup, New Zealand boast explosive hitters and strong finishers capable of altering the game's trajectory.

One crucial factor could be the playing surface, which has seemingly favoured India throughout the tournament.

Additionally, India have enjoyed the luxury of playing all their matches at the same venue, a point of contention raised by New Zealand's skipper Mitchell Santner.

Such advantage is usually compared with "handicap score" in golf, where certain players start with an edge — except in cricket, no such handicaps should exist.

Despite India's dominance leading up to the final, an unbeaten run can sometimes be deceptive. Teams rarely go through major tournaments without facing a real test, and the final could be the day India encounters unexpected resistance.

While India's all-around capabilities make them a formidable force, one chink in their armour could be their fast-bowling unit.

Mohammad Shami has shouldered the burden well, but any slip-up with the new ball could spell trouble. Their lethal spin quartet has masked this weakness so far, but New Zealand could exploit it by aggressively targeting one of the spinners — possibly Kuldeep Yadav, whose left-arm wrist spin can falter under sustained pressure.

Today's final is shaping up to be a thrilling, hard-fought encounter. With tactical brilliance, disciplined execution, and a fearless mindset, New Zealand have every chance to script an unforgettable upset. Let the battle begin!