Ryan Dorsey reveals emotional struggle as son Josey watches mom Naya Rivera

Ryan Dorsey recently shared an emotional moment as his son Josey watched his late mother Naya Rivera in Glee: The 3D Concert Movie.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Rivera's ex-husband and Josey's dad, Dorsey, revealed, "He sat there and he watched the whole movie, and you could see his eyes welling up a little bit.”

“But he's a strong boy, and he has a lot of content and episodes. His mom will live forever. I think that's a silver lining of this terrible situation,” the 41-year-old actor added.

He quipped that his son has struggled to watch her on TV since the Devious Maids actress drowned at 33 on July 8, 2020, while swimming with Josey, who was 4 at the time, in Lake Piru, Ventura County, California.

“Pictures are hard enough. I can't just sit there and watch her sing. It's hard for me,” the Blood Father star noted.

Notably, this summer will mark five years since the Baywatch star’s death; Dorsey confessed that her memories are still everywhere.

He mentioned, “So many songs make me think about her, like Amy Winehouse's 'Valerie,' which she sang on Glee, and ‘Sunflower’ by [Post Malone and Swae Lee] because I always used to get her sunflowers on Sundays. I can just see Josey in the back seat bobbing his head and singing that song.”

The Pitch actor went on to highlight that "sometimes they're happy reminders but a lot of times, even if it's happy, the reality is it's a lot of what could've been, what should've been.”

“A lot of second-guessing everything and wondering how things might've played out if the tiniest decision we make really changes the course of events of life,” Ryan Dorsey said.