Gisele Bundchen steps out for FIRST time after giving birth to third baby

Gisele Bundchen spotted for the first time since giving birth to her third child.

The 44-year-old model was photographed flaunting her post-baby body during a seaside outing with Fiancé Joaquim Valnetine and her 12-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, in Miami on Saturday, per DailyMail.

It is pertinent to mention that Bundchen shares daughter Vivien and 15-year-old son Benjamin with her ex-husband Tom Brady.

During the outing, Bundchen wore a cheetah printed swimsuit paired with a black sarong tied around her waist. She and her family also went on a boating excursion.

Bundchen and Valentine welcomed their first child together, a baby boy with the middle name River, per People,

However, the baby boy was not seen during the boating outing.

Although it is not confirmed when exactly the couple welcomed their son, the news was first broken by TMZ.

Valentine and Bundchen were first romantically linked in 2023, one year after she git divorced from the NFL star after 13 years of marriage.

Brady is also father to son Jack, 17, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.