Pakistan's football star turns to selling 'jalebis' amid financial struggles

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Riaz, who was once a promising talent on the football field representing Pakistan in the 2018 Asian Games, now finds himself selling 'jalebis' on the streets to make ends meet.

This drastic downturn highlights the impact of the failure to rejuvenate sports at the organisational level despite the prime minister's directives, a move criticised by Riaz as detrimental to the nation's athletic landscape.

"For years, I waited for the promised revival of departmental sports," Riaz lamented.

"I was hopeful after hearing the prime minister's announcement, but the delay had been unbearable. With no income, I had to find an honest way to provide for my family. That's why I now stand at a street corner, cooking jalebis instead of practicing football."

Pakistan's Muhammad Riaz celebrates during an Asian Games match in 2018. — Facebook/FootballPakistan.Com (FPDC)

Additionally, the 29-year-old footballer from Hangu, who also played for K-Electric, criticised the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's controversial ban on departmental sports, calling it premature and damaging to the sports industry.

"Our society does not prioritise sports. Until that mindset changes, departmental support is crucial for athletes," he said.

"How can young players be inspired to pursue football when they see a national player like me selling jalebis to survive?"

The situation has sparked outrage among sports officials and analysts. Taimoor Kayani, former advisor to the minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Division (IPC), expressed his deep disappointment over the negligence shown towards national athletes.

"It is heartbreaking to see a footballer of Riaz’s caliber, who could have been a multimillionaire if he played in Europe but here he was forced to selling jalebis on the streets," said Kayani.

"This is not just Riaz's tragedy, many other national footballers and hockey players are suffering the same fate."

Kayani has urged the premier to take immediate action by removing those who have failed to implement his directives and ensuring that Pakistan's top athletes can return to the field where they belong.

Pakistan's football community now watches with hope, waiting to see if the government will step up and prevent more national heroes from being driven from the stadium to the streets.