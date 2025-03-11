Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘tense feelings' on final UK days laid bare

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry felt deeply alienated by the Royal Family on a poignant occasion five years ago.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who joined the rest of the members in Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, showcased signs of tensions.

Royal author, Robert Lacey, in his book ‘Battle of Brothers,’ spills an in depth mood of the Duke and Duchess from the day.

The author wrote: "Observers also noted that Harry's face was 'quite tense and unsmiling' - and that when William sat down close to him, he barely greeted his brother.

"Throughout the service, Meghan megawatted away with her best TV smile but, as the ceremony progressed, Harry appeared to grow gloomier.

As per an insider, "his accelerated blinking even suggested he might have been fighting back tears.'"

Speaking about the same day in his Netflix docuseries titled ‘Harry & Meghan,’ the Duke of Sussex noted: "I felt really distant from the rest of my family, which was interesting because so much of how they operate is about what it looks like, rather than what it feels like. And it looked cold. But it also felt cold."