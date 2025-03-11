Kate Middleton, Prince William 'never disappoint'

Prince William and Kate Middleton have delighted the royal fans with their joint appearance at Commonwealth Day service with King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The royal family released photos of the future queen and king on its Instagram handle.

The photos were shared with caption, “The King and Queen, joined by The Prince and Princess of Wales, The Princess Royal and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, attended today’s Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey.”

Royal fans flooded the comments section with sweet messages for the Princess of Wales, who attended the important event on the royal family's annual calendar for the first time in two years after scaling back her schedule in 2024 while undergoing treatment for cancer.

Commenting on royal family’s post, one fan said, “The Prince & Princess of Wales never disappoint! They look stunning.”

Another said, “Beautiful Princess Catherine.”

The third commented, “They definitely thrive together.”

“Her majesty Queen Camilla and HRH Princess of Wales are looking like flowers! Beautiful bright colors!.”