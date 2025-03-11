 
Geo News

Kate Middleton, Prince William 'never disappoint'

Royal family releases photos of Kate Middleton and Prince William on its Instagram handle

By
Web Desk
|

March 11, 2025

Kate Middleton, Prince William never disappoint
Kate Middleton, Prince William 'never disappoint'

Prince William and Kate Middleton have delighted the royal fans with their joint appearance at Commonwealth Day service with King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The royal family released photos of the future queen and king on its Instagram handle.

The photos were shared with caption, “The King and Queen, joined by The Prince and Princess of Wales, The Princess Royal and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, attended today’s Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey.”

Royal fans flooded the comments section with sweet messages for the Princess of Wales, who attended the important event on the royal family's annual calendar for the first time in two years after scaling back her schedule in 2024 while undergoing treatment for cancer.

Commenting on royal family’s post, one fan said, “The Prince & Princess of Wales never disappoint! They look stunning.”

Another said, “Beautiful Princess Catherine.”

The third commented, “They definitely thrive together.”

“Her majesty Queen Camilla and HRH Princess of Wales are looking like flowers! Beautiful bright colors!.”

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco reflect on first date
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco reflect on first date
Salma Hayek reveals she's living tech-free life: 'I don't buy online'
Salma Hayek reveals she's living tech-free life: 'I don't buy online'
James Cameron reveals why wife couldn't give feedback on 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'
James Cameron reveals why wife couldn't give feedback on 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'
Parker Posey shockingly reveals why 'The White Lotus' costars were hospitalized
Parker Posey shockingly reveals why 'The White Lotus' costars were hospitalized
Zach Bryan 'back in dating game' months after Brianna LaPaglia split
Zach Bryan 'back in dating game' months after Brianna LaPaglia split
Downfall of Meghan Markle: Duchess hit with ridicule after ridicule
Downfall of Meghan Markle: Duchess hit with ridicule after ridicule
Buckingham Palace finally releases Kate Middleton, Prince William photos after major snub video
Buckingham Palace finally releases Kate Middleton, Prince William photos after major snub
Meghan Markle gives new tension to King Charles over legal name change
Meghan Markle gives new tension to King Charles over legal name change