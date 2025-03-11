Photo: Gigi Hadid gives herself a new name: 'Hannah Montana of fashion'

Gigi Hadid recently opened up about the many live she lives as she juggles duties of a mother and a model.

As fans will be aware, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are the parents of daughter, Khai.

In a new chat with Vogue, the fashion mogul talked about how she transitions from a loving mother to a gorgeous super mogul.

“I joke with my mom friends that I feel like the Hannah Montana of fashion,” she shared.

Gigi, who is currently dating Bradley Cooper, also stated, “If you just met me at a photo shoot, you wouldn’t see a full depiction of me.”

“I feel that as a model, I’m a performer,” she also declared.

Gesturing at a landscape of her shoot, she addressed, “And I don’t think that seeing me walk into random places around here,” adding, “screams supermodel.”

During the same chat, she got candid about her relationship with Khai’s father, Zayn Malik.

“Zayn and I do our custody schedules months in advance,” she revealed.

“That doesn’t mean that it doesn’t change here and there, but we help each other out and have each other’s backs,” she continued claiming that the duo shares “love, and a feeling of camaraderie,” with each other.