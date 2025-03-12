German coach hails Pakistan as 'fierce competitor' on hockey field

German team’s tour of Pakistan is seen as a positive step for the development of hockey in the country. — Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Mirko Stenzel, German national junior team coach hailed Pakistan as one of the fierce competitors on the hockey field, with current juniors highly impressive in counterattacks.

Talking to Geo News at German Ambassador Alfred Grannas's residence during Iftar dinner on Wednesday, Stenzel said he was proud to be part of the first German or any foreign national team that visited Pakistan in 21-year time.

“Since we are the trendsetters, our tour to Pakistan serves more than just a bilateral series. Playing hockey is just one side of our visit, our tour to Pakistan will help other nations restart touring the country. Such a visit will also help promote cultural and sporting relations between the two countries,” he said.

Stenzel has a big value for Pakistan hockey traditions, maintaining that they are technically sound. “Even this junior team against whom we played three tests so far is a very good side. They are exceptional in counterattacks and know well how to make the best of their abilities,” he said.

Germans are defending world junior champions — the title they won four years back in Malaysia.

“We surely want to retain the title when we start our defence in nine months in India. We have some very talented players with us who are ready to take on the best in the world.”

On hockey structure back in Germany, Stenzel said there are 400 hockey clubs where children start playing hockey from the age of six to eight years. “We have got a settled system to promote and learn hockey in Germany. Over 400 clubs are engaged in hockey promotion. Civil society and local governments come forward to finance them.”

German Ambassador Alfred Grannas on the occasion termed the tour as a significant development in improving the bilateral relations between the two countries.

“Pakistan and Germany have a long-standing relations. German hockey team visit to Pakistan will further foster the relations between the two countries. We believe in improving cultural and sporting relations between the two countries.”

Tariq Bugti, President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) and Secretary Rana Mujahid exchanged souvenirs with the German Ambassador and with the visiting teams. Also present on the occasion were former Olympian, Shahbaz Ahmad Senior, Asif Bajwa and Khawaja Junaid.

Earlier, Germany’s junior hockey team conducted an intense practice session at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium in Islamabad, focusing on refining their skills and finalising preparations for their upcoming match.

During the session, German players worked on fitness drills, passing, and goal-scoring exercises, while the coaching staff focused on strategic planning. Hockey enthusiasts and local players were also present in the stadium, admiring the German team’s skill and technique.

The last match of the series will be played on Thursday at 3pm at Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium, Islamabad.