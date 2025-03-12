Dave Chappell becomes Justin Bieber's supportive rock to lean on

Justin Bieber and comedian Dave Chappell have been hanging out frequently as of late

According to an insider, Dave has been advising and supporting Justin to help him sort out his turbulent private life.

“Dave has been through the ringer in his time in Hollywood,” the insider told In Touch. “When he was at his most successful, he pulled the plug and checked himself out of the madness of television and headed to South Africa.”

The Chappelle’s Show creator, 51, has experience with taking time off to work on his health. In 2005, he told Time Magazine that he took time away for a “spiritual retreat.” The comedian even said no to a $50 million contract with Comedy Central to focus on his well-being and saw a psychiatrist to combat stress.

“I’m not crazy,” Dave told the publication after returning to the U.S., adding, “I’m not smoking crack. I’m definitely stressed out.”

“You hear so many voices jockeying for position in your mind that you want to make sure that you hear your own voice. So I figured, let me just cut myself off from everybody, take a minute and pull a Flintstone — stop a speeding car by using my bare feet as the brakes,” he explained.

The insider praised Dave for his commitment to his health, saying, “Everyone was bashing him at the time, accusing him of being on drugs, but that wasn’t the case at all, he just needed to do what was right for himself.”

“To say he understands and sympathizes with Justin and what he’s going through right now is an understatement,” the insider added. “He’s a great mentor for Justin because he’s got all this life experience and isn’t at all judgmental.”