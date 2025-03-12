ICC extends gratitude to PCB for successful hosting of Champions Trophy 2025

ICC Champions Trophy picture. — ICC website

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday issued a note of thanks to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for successfully hosting the Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, concluded on Sunday.

The prestigious tournament, which marked its return after 2017, was the first ICC tournament hosted by Pakistan since 1996.

The eight-team tournament, comprised of 15 matches, was played from February 19 to March 9 at three venues – Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi – in Pakistan, while eventual champions India played all of their matches in Dubai.

In a statement released by the cricket governing body, Chief Executive of the ICC Geof Allardice said the PCB should be "very proud" of its efforts for successful hosting of the Champions Trophy 2025, including the renovation of major stadiums and curation of adequate pitches for the matches.

"We would like to thank and congratulate the Pakistan Cricket Board for successfully hosting the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025," Allardice said.

“As this was the first global multi-team cricket event played in the country since 1996, this event was of huge significance for the PCB, and all those involved in renovating the stadiums, preparing the playing surfaces, delivering the matches and hosting the teams and visitors should be very proud of their efforts."

“The ICC would also like to thank the Emirates Cricket Board for staging five of the matches in Dubai and continuing to provide great support to the ICC in staging its major men’s and women’s events.”

Earlier today, ICC chairman Jay Shah also thanked the eight participating teams, tournament hosts Pakistan and fans for making the tournament a ‘huge success’.

“On behalf of the [ICC], I'd like to thank the teams, tournament hosts, broadcast licensees, our sponsors, ICC staff, suppliers - and of course the incredible fans around the world - who together helped make this #ChampionsTrophy a huge success,” Shah wrote on X.