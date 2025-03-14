Princess Anne assumes new position once held by her father Prince Philip

The Princess Royal has visited The Royal Navy Sailing Association (RNSA) in Gosport to mark the charity’s 90th anniversary, according to statement issued by the royal family on Friday.

The statement said, "As the charity’s newly appointed Admiral and Patron, Her Royal Highness has visited the RNSA to acknowledge the contributions of their 5000-strong community. "

"Founded in 1935, the RNSA’s mission is to encourage the sport of sailing in the Royal Navy. Her Royal Highness’s new role of Admiral follows in the footsteps of her father, Prince Philip and grandfather, George VI."

During the visit, Princess Anne had the opportunity to meet with the charity’s trustees, key personalities and supporters before finding out more about their work and latest achievements.

The statement added, "Her Royal Highness also presented the Life Flag Officer’s Burgee to the Royal Navy Sailing Association’s Manager, Wayne Shirley, in recognition of his longstanding support to the RNSA. "