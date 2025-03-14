New campaign launched against Prince William

After staging a protest during King Charles and Kate Middleton's first appearance at Commonwealth Service since their cancer diagnoses, the anti-monarchy group Republic has launched a fresh campaign against the Prince William and his father.

The new campaign has been titled "Ditch the Duchies". "If we hit our £10,000 target billboards will go up around the UK, including Cornwall and Lancaster," said the group.

"The royals, government and the BBC call the Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall 'private estates'. But these huge land owning enterprises belong to the nation. And it's time we took them back," it said.

"The Channel 4 Dispatches documentary last year exposed how Charles and William make huge profits from these estates. A lot of the money comes from charities, schools, the NHS and other public services."

"Last year the Duchy of Cornwall gave William more than £23m - and he refuses to say how much tax he pays, if he pays any at all," Republic said as it asked people to donate for their new campaign.







