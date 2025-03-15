Gabrielle Union reveals how she keeps hold of her integrity during entrepreneurial journey

Gabrielle Union shared her experience of stepping into the entrepreneurial world, which was quite tough in the beginning

In a recent chat with People, the Riff Raff actress, opened up about the struggles she faced while launching her brand, Flawless by Gabrielle Union,

"There's a lot of people out there that are very quick to throw you cash, but there's no long game," she told the outlet while readying for a Women's History Month dinner hosted by her.

Union shared that people were ready to invest in her brand, but without a proper understanding of her goals behind the brand.

"It's looking at the Black and melanated communities and the textured hair community as low hanging fruit. So [they] can throw money at something, it's going to do well and [they] can be out. There's not a long-term plan or commitment, and there's not a true understanding of the community that you are serving."

However, Union's goal was to establish a brand on which people can put their trust and not just go by her name only. "No one's interested in a drive-by investment in our community. We're interested in deep roots. I want to be here with great products and good prices for as long as the community will have me."

Sticking firmly to her principles, she had to push some people hard to protect the brand’s mission and integrity. "Even when you have contracts and legally binding language, it can cost more to force people to do what they said they're going to do," she said

"So that part is really, really, really hard to the point where me and Larry have rejiggered this company repeatedly to make sure that our integrity is not being compromised and our reputations are not being compromised while we are still steady fighting to make sure we're delivering good, affordable, accessible products."

Before relaunching her brand in 2020 with Sims, Union first walked into the market with her products in 2017, but after some time, she stepped back and made a comeback to "reclaim control of Flawless"