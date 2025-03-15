Pakistan bag historic victory in Davis Cup Juniors 2025

Pakistan tennis team members pose for a picture on March 15, 2025. — Facebook/ @PAKTENNIS

Pakistan achieved a historic milestone by winning the Davis Cup Juniors 2025, defeating Indonesia 2-1 in a gripping final.

With this triumph, the team remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, showcasing exceptional skill, determination, and teamwork.

As a result of this victory, Pakistan has now qualified for the ITF Asia/Oceania Davis Cup Juniors Qualifying Event, scheduled to take place in Kazakhstan from May 19-24 2025.

The tournament will feature the top 16 teams from Asia and Oceania, competing for a spot in the World Group.

Expressing his delight, Pakistan team captain Shehzad Khan said: "I am extremely proud of how the boys played from start to finish. Their dedication and hard work paid off."

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi congratulated the team on their historic success, calling it a moment of immense national pride.

He praised Mikael Ali Baig, Abu Bakar Talha and Hamza Roman, along with captain Shehzad Khan, for their commitment and resilience, emphasising that Pakistan’s tennis presence on the global stage is strengthening.

Highlighting Pakistan’s recent progress in international competitions, the PTF president noted that the team finished 16th in 2023, 5th in 2024, and now emerged as champions in 2025, marking a significant breakthrough.

He also acknowledged the invaluable contributions of ATP coach Robert Davis and ATP trainer Eduardo Laloc, who conducted an intensive training camp in Islamabad in February 2025.

Furthermore, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Yasir Pirzada was appreciated for his unwavering support in facilitating this international coaching initiative, a crucial step in Pakistan’s tennis development.

PTF Secretary General Colonel (retired) Ziauddin Tufail, congratulating the players, their families, and the nation, said: "This victory marks a new era for Pakistan's junior tennis, showcasing the incredible talent we possess and the bright future of our young players."

Final match results

First Singles: Abu Bakar Talha defeated Suriyana Rafael Rio 6-1, 6-2

Second Singles: Gunawan Joachim Mika defeated Mikael Ali Baig 6-4, 4-6, 6-1

Doubles: Hamza Roman / Abu Bakar Talha defeated Mangan Song Rafael Jakunia / Suriyana Rafael Rio 7-6(0), 2-6, 10-7